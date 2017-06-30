Ukraine blames Russian special servic...

Ukraine blames Russian special services for covering up targeted...

Monday Jul 3

Petya ransomware has been keeping the cyber community on their toes lately as its new campaign has hit the web with a new force. Germany, Norway, France, the Netherlands, UK were among the affected, but no country has suffered it worse than Ukraine This Eastern European country became a hotspot of Petya-related cyber attacks way before the virus spread in other parts of the continent and, eventually, the world.

Chicago, IL

