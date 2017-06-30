Swedish premier: Sex assaults at musi...

Swedish premier: Sex assaults at music fest disgusting acts

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A large music festival in Sweden that has seen performances by artists such as Kanye West, Robbie Williams and Iron Maiden has called o... STAVANGER, Norway - Sweden's prime minister says Swedish police must get better at investigating sex crimes after a series of assaults were reported at one of the country's biggest music festivals. Organizers of the Bravalla festival in Norrkoping, which hosted 45,000 people in southern Sweden, have called off next year's event following a rape allegation by a young woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 28 Abandoned mistress 243
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May '17 Lottery Traitors 18
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May '17 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May '17 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May '17 Independent 17
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,420 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC