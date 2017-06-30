Statoil to develop Snefrid Nord gas d...

Statoil to develop Snefrid Nord gas discovery, near Aasta Hansteen field

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: World Oil

Statoil and partners have decided to develop the Snefrid Nord gas discovery near the Aasta Hansteen field in the Norwegian Sea. The discovery, scheduled to come on stream in late 2019, will be tied back to Aasta Hansteen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 28 Abandoned mistress 243
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May '17 Lottery Traitors 18
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May '17 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May '17 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May '17 Independent 17
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,056 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC