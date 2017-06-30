Statoil to develop Snefrid Nord gas discovery, near Aasta Hansteen field
Statoil and partners have decided to develop the Snefrid Nord gas discovery near the Aasta Hansteen field in the Norwegian Sea. The discovery, scheduled to come on stream in late 2019, will be tied back to Aasta Hansteen.
