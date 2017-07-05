Solon Eiendom ASA - Primary insider n...

Solon Eiendom ASA - Primary insider notification

SOLON EIENDOM ASA STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT Solon Eiendom ASA - Primary insider notification Solon Eiendom ASA Board Member Tore Aksel Voldberg has today bought 25,213 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA at a price of NOK 17.6974 per share. Following this transaction Tore Aksel Voldberg through SkA ien AS holds 8,172,921 shares, equalling 16.82% of the total share capital and votes of the Company.

