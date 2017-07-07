Richest Scandinavians Are Now Less Ad...

Richest Scandinavians Are Now Less Addicted to Crude

Friday Jul 7 Read more: Bloomberg

There was a time, not so long ago, when Swedes were the help and oil revenue poured into the nation's wealth fund. Today, the neighbors are returning home and the flow of cash has been reversed to plug budget holes. The black gold rush that helped transform Norway into the Nordic land of milk and honey is effectively over.

Chicago, IL

