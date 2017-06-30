Norway PM says Brexit talks unlikely ...

Norway PM says Brexit talks unlikely to finish on time

Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union are unlikely to finish on time in early 2019, and temporary measures may be needed before a final agreement is reached, Prime Minister Erna Solberg of non-EU Norway said on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg attends the press conference after the meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 29, 2017.

