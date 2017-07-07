Invitation to presentation of Scatec ...

Invitation to presentation of Scatec Solar ASA's second quarter results 2017

Oslo, July 7, 2017: Scatec Solar ASA will release its second quarter results on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 07:00 . A presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08.00.

