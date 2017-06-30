F18News: Azerbaijan - Fined for home ...

F18News: Azerbaijan - Fined for home religious meetings, picnic

FORUM 18 NEWS SERVICE, Oslo, Norway https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.forum18.org_archive.php-3Farticle-5Fid-3D2294&d=DwIBaQ&c=clK7kQUTWtAVEOVIgvi0NU5BOUHhpN0H8p7CSfnc_gI&r=LVw5zH6C4LHpVQcGEdVcrQ&m=W0DN3g8RUVo6j0JuiLldDc2v_sehCba-pc6wUZFZIwY&s=5v5REKBsjagG0lm62F9_E5i7fx9P_bGnoXXQkwViVZ0&e= By Felix Corley, Forum 18 Sumgait Appeal Court has rejected appeals by more than 20 Muslims from the north-eastern Quba District fined more than three months' average wages for a religious meeting in a home in March which was raided by police. In two separate cases at Sheki Appeal Court, a Sunni Muslim and a Baptist Pastor have failed to overturn similar fines imposed to punish them for holding religious meetings with others.

Chicago, IL

