DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces Update to Capital Structure

DHT Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has 142,347,298 common shares issued and outstanding subsequent to the issuance of common shares upon the conversion of the Series D Junior Participating Preferred Stock issued to BW Group Limited pursuant to the previously announced Vessel Acquisition Agreement between DHT and BW. Additionally, DHT has reduced the outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2019 to $105.8 million after repurchasing $12.2 million during the second quarter of 2017 at an average price of 98.4%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.