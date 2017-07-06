DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces Update t...

DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces Update to Capital Structure

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

DHT Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has 142,347,298 common shares issued and outstanding subsequent to the issuance of common shares upon the conversion of the Series D Junior Participating Preferred Stock issued to BW Group Limited pursuant to the previously announced Vessel Acquisition Agreement between DHT and BW. Additionally, DHT has reduced the outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2019 to $105.8 million after repurchasing $12.2 million during the second quarter of 2017 at an average price of 98.4%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 28 Abandoned mistress 243
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May '17 Lottery Traitors 18
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May '17 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May '17 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May '17 Independent 17
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,783 • Total comments across all topics: 282,286,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC