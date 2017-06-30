ADVERTISING: Another insight on PSFK for Members

ADVERTISING: Another insight on PSFK ...

If you've ever dreamed of recreating Edvard Munch's 'The Scream' from 1893, now may be your chance to do so, thanks to Adobe and the Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway. The two partnered to create digital versions of the century-old paintbrushes used by the Norwegian artist himself.

