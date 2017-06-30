99X Technology becomes the first-ever...

99X Technology becomes the first-ever Sri Lankan IT Company to enter the GPTW Hall of Fame

July 01, Colombo: 99X Technology stole the show at the Great Place To Work awards ceremony this year, held on the 28 June at Cinnamon Grand Colombo, when it was felicitated with five awards, and was among the first companies in the country to be inducted into the Great Place To Work Hall of Fame as a result of being ranked among Sri Lanka's best workplaces for five consecutive years. This was a great testament to the company's 'people-first' formula, one that has been honed by 99X Technology over the years, and its unwavering dedication to not just maintaining that culture over time but also constantly evolving it to be better year on year.

