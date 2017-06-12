World's Largest Hybrid Ferry gets Rol...

World's Largest Hybrid Ferry gets Rolls-Royce Power

Rolls-Royce announced that it received an order for four B33:45L diesel engines to power the world's largest hybrid ferry being built for the Norwegian cruise and transport company Color Line. The ferry, designed by Fosen and to be built at Ulstein Verft in Norway, is due for completion by the summer of 2019 and is scheduled to operate on the crossing between Sandefjord in Norway and Strmstad in Sweden.

