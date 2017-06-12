Vitamin B 6 linked to increased risk of hip fracture

Vitamin B6, but not vitamin B12, is associated with increased risk of hip fracture during extended follow-up, according to a study published online June 2 in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research . Maria Garcia Lopez, M.D., from the University Hospital in Oslo, Norway, and colleagues conducted a secondary analysis of combined data from two large randomized controlled trials to examine the effect of an intervention with B-vitamins on the risk of hip fracture .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.