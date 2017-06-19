US Marines are extending their deploy...

US Marines are extending their deployment to Norway, and it's already irked Russia

US Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe conduct live-fire practice in preparation for exercise Joint Viking, in Porsangmoen, Norway, March 1, 2017. The US Marine Corps will extend its training and exercise rotation in Norway through 2018, the Norwegian defense minister said this week.

Chicago, IL

