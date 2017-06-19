UPDATE 2-Norway's wealth fund should ...

UPDATE 2-Norway's wealth fund should be split from central bank - panel

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

OSLO, June 23 Norway's $960 billion wealth fund, the world's largest, should be split from the country's central bank, which has managed the fund since its launch in 1996, a government-appointed commission said on Friday. Norwegians have built up the fund with revenues from the country's vast offshore oil and gas sector and it is regarded as an insurance policy for when those reserves run out, meaning any changes will be subject to close political and public scrutiny.

Chicago, IL

