Trevora s Travels: Norway pays tribut...

Trevora s Travels: Norway pays tribute to explorers and authors

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Oslo's waterfront area has been remade from the former industrial area it once was with railway lines and shipping containers. When I was a small boy, my father owned a book on the Kon-Tiki Expedition led by a man named Thor Heyerdahl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May 16 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May '17 Independent 17
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr '17 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC