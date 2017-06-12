The US is snooping on an infuriated R...

The US is snooping on an infuriated Russia from a tiny, nervous island in the Arctic

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Vardo, an island town in Norway's remote northeast which lies near restricted Russian naval bases, May 13, 2017. A secretive American-Norwegian radar project has provided a much-needed economic lifeline in Vardo, but also spawned fears over health hazards and fatalistic thoughts about the town's fate should Russia and NATO ever enter into direct conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May 16 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May '17 Independent 17
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr '17 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,994 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC