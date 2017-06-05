The Stephen Hawking Medal is awarded ...

The Stephen Hawking Medal is awarded to Neil degrasse Tyson,...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

For the first time, the medal is awarded to a US scientist, heralding a new wave of science enthusiasm in the US NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Starmus founder Professor Garik Israelian announced the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication to three deserving winners: Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jean-Michel Jarre and the CBS/Warner Bros. Television hit sitcom, "The Big Bang Theory."

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Sun Cordwainer Trout 13
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May 16 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May 12 Independent 17
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr '17 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,417 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC