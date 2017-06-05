The Stephen Hawking Medal is awarded to Neil degrasse Tyson,...
For the first time, the medal is awarded to a US scientist, heralding a new wave of science enthusiasm in the US NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Starmus founder Professor Garik Israelian announced the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication to three deserving winners: Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jean-Michel Jarre and the CBS/Warner Bros. Television hit sitcom, "The Big Bang Theory."
