The Bachelorette Recap: Hot Tubs and ...

The Bachelorette Recap: Hot Tubs and Handball in the Norwegian Wood

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Time

That cannot stand so hopefully this week the love and the drama will be equally balanced. Just kidding, this is already being billed as a two-night event that is going to rival Kenny and Lee are still fighting and Lee is still arrogant, aggravating and passive aggressive and Kenny is using some deep breathing techniques not to lose his temper, but it's not going so well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May '17 Lottery Traitors 18
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May '17 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May '17 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May '17 Independent 17
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,222 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC