The 17 most innovative, inspiring, an...

The 17 most innovative, inspiring, and inclusive cities in Europe

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Europe is incredibly diverse, and it can be hard to know where to go - or where to live, if you're considering a move. Savills Investment Management has released a list of the 40 most dynamic cities in Europe based on a number of factors that contribute to long-term wealth, economic growth, and positive population trends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 19 hr Abandoned mistress 243
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May '17 Lottery Traitors 18
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May '17 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May '17 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May '17 Independent 17
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,309 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC