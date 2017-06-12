Telemedicine may be as effective as i...

Telemedicine may be as effective as in-person visit for treatment of headache

For people with headache, seeing the neurologist by video for treatment may be as effective as an in-person visit, according to a study published in the June 14, 2017, online issue of Neurology , the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. "Headache is the most common neurologic disorder, yet is often not diagnosed or people don't receive adequate treatment," said study author Kai I. Muller, MD, of the Arctic University of Norway in Tromso.

