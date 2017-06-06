Targovax presents further positive clinical data from TG01 phase I/II ...

Targovax presents further positive cl...

Oslo, Norway, 6 June 2017: Targovax ASA , a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target treatment-resistant solid tumors, today announces that it presented clinical data from the phase I/II clinical trial evaluating TG01 in resected pancreatic cancer in a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting 2017 on Saturday, June 3rd 2017. The study evaluated safety, immunological response and overall survival of TG01/GM-CSF and gemcitabine as an adjuvant therapy for treating patients with resected RAS-mutant adenocarcinoma of the pancreas.

