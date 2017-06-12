Tales of the Midnight Sun - on the night train from Kiruna to Stockholm

A trip to Swedish Lapland will not only bring you memories of endless days and midnight sun, but also an insight into the richness one can find when travelling - I suggest alone - on a night train passing through the Swedish forests. Travelling by train more than 20 hours to reach the city of Kiruna located in Swedish Lapland, 67A 51'20N, and then go back to the south of Sweden, is an experience which I would advise everyone to do.

