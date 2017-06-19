Statoil, Faroe Petroleum announce PDO approval for Njord and Bauge fields

Faroe Petroleum, the independent oil and gas company focusing principally on exploration, appraisal and production opportunities in Norway, the UK and Atlantic Margin, notes Statoil's announcement regarding PDO of Njord and Bauge in the Norwegian North Sea. Graham Stewart, CEO of Faroe Petroleum commented: "Faroe are delighted at the efficient progress Statoil is making with this important project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.