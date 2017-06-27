Space-faring humans will become Cyber...

Space-faring humans will become Cybermen, says top astronomer

Read more: SpaceStories.com's Skymania News

A race of "Cybermen", resembling Doctor Who's famous foes, will exist for real in the future, according to Britain's top astronomer. Lord Martin Rees predicts that the first settlers on Mars, and other planets, will reengineer their bodies to cope with hostile conditions found in deep space.

Chicago, IL

