South Africa: Caster Semenya a Favourite for Oslo Race

Middle-distance runner Caster Semenya lines up as the favourite in her specialist discipline on Thursday night, as she leads five South African athletes at the fifth leg of the IAAF Diamond League series in Oslo, Norway. Semenya, the fastest woman in the world this year , will aim to extend her lead of the series when she turns out for the Women's 800m race.

Chicago, IL

