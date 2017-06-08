Solon Eiendom ASA - Primary insider n...

Solon Eiendom ASA - Primary insider notification

SOLON EIENDOM ASA STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT Solon Eiendom ASA - Primary insider notification Solon Eiendom ASA Chairman of the Board Simen Thorsen has today bought 32,289 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA at a price of NOK 18.9182 per share. Following this transaction Simen Thorsen through Hortulan AS holds 13,162,441 shares, equalling 27.09% of the total share capital and votes of the Company.

