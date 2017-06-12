Small Scale LNG Market to Grow at 2.5...

Small Scale LNG Market to Grow at 2.5% to 2022

The Global Small Scale LNG Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 2.5% during the period 2014 to 2022, says a report by Market Research Future. The growth of the Small Scale LNG Market is majorly driven by increased demand for energy in the Asia-Pacific region.

