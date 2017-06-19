Small EU states meet amid search to f...

Small EU states meet amid search to fill post-Brexit void

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte is hosting colleagues from other small and mid-sized EU member states on Wednesday ahead of the EU summit in Brussels, as the upcoming UK departure from the bloc has incited a search for new alliances. Wednesday's meeting in the Hague will be attended by representatives from nine countries, each of which are a part of regional groups within the EU.

