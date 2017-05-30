Sig Hansen's son-in-law charged with assault in Uber driver incident
The son-in-law and deckhand of celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen has been charged with assault for allegedly spitting on an Uber driver during an altercation after Norwegian Constitution Day celebrations in Ballard last month. Clark A. Pederson, 30, of Vancouver, Wash., was charged last week with one count of misdemeanor assault, court papers say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|12
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|May 12
|Independent
|17
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Fidel
|240
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC