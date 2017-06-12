Seniors Get Good Results From Herniat...

Seniors Get Good Results From Herniated Disc Surgery

People over age 65 shouldn't avoid surgery for a herniated disc just because of their age. Seniors benefit from the procedure as much as younger patients, Norwegian research shows.

Chicago, IL

