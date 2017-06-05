See the Quietly Lovely Norwegian Ad T...

See the Quietly Lovely Norwegian Ad That Has 120 Million Views in a Week

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Adfreak

We've heard it takes a village to raise a child, and a heartwarming spot is using that adage to find foster families in Norway. "The Lunchbox" opens on a familiar scene of schoolchildren eating lunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Adfreak.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Wed Jeb Trump 14
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May 16 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May 12 Independent 17
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr '17 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC