REVIEW: Stavanger Girls' Choir at Por...

REVIEW: Stavanger Girls' Choir at Portsmouth Cathedral

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Portsmouth Today

In the programme notes for their 'Lunchtime live' concert, the Stavanger Cathedral Girls' Choir from Norway describe how Reinald, the first Bishop of Stavanger, was originally a Benedictine monk from Winchester. As a result of this, Stavanger Cathedral maintains a strong relationship with Winchester Cathedral and Hampshire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portsmouth Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May '17 Lottery Traitors 18
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May '17 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May '17 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May '17 Independent 17
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,297 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC