REVIEW: Stavanger Girls' Choir at Portsmouth Cathedral
In the programme notes for their 'Lunchtime live' concert, the Stavanger Cathedral Girls' Choir from Norway describe how Reinald, the first Bishop of Stavanger, was originally a Benedictine monk from Winchester. As a result of this, Stavanger Cathedral maintains a strong relationship with Winchester Cathedral and Hampshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portsmouth Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 7
|Jeb Trump
|14
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Media Matters
|12
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Media Matters
|62
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Independent
|17
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC