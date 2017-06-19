Religious and indigenous leaders seek to save rainforests
Metropolitan Emmanuel, right, of the Orthodox Church of France gives a speech during a meeting with religious leaders on ways to protect tropical rainforests from threats in Oslo, Norway, on June 19, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Alister Doyle ROME Religious and indigenous leaders from 21 countries gathered in Norway on Monday to launch a new initiative aimed at saving the world's tropical rainforests from the impact of deforestation and climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 7
|Jeb Trump
|14
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Media Matters
|12
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Media Matters
|62
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Independent
|17
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC