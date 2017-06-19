Religious and indigenous leaders seek...

Religious and indigenous leaders seek to save rainforests

Metropolitan Emmanuel, right, of the Orthodox Church of France gives a speech during a meeting with religious leaders on ways to protect tropical rainforests from threats in Oslo, Norway, on June 19, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Alister Doyle ROME Religious and indigenous leaders from 21 countries gathered in Norway on Monday to launch a new initiative aimed at saving the world's tropical rainforests from the impact of deforestation and climate change.

