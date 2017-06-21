Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract
Raytheon and Kongsberg Gruppen are to offer their Naval Strike Missile to the U.S. Navy's for use on littoral combat ships and future frigates. The offering for the Navy's Over-the-Horizon program will be made prior to the June 23 deadline, Raytheon announced on Wednesday.
