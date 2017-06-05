Radiohead play 'I Promise' live for t...

Radiohead play 'I Promise' live for the first time in 21 years

Radiohead began their European tour with two nights of shows at Spektrum in Oslo, Norway. At the second , they played OK Computer outtake " I Promise " live for the first time in 21 years.

Chicago, IL

