Qualified, talented graduates' can threaten peace - Kufour

13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has warned of an imminent security crisis unless political leaders in Africa and elsewhere in the world take the unemployment challenge seriously. He said graduate unemployment, especially, could result in the overthrow of constitutionally elected governments unless steps are taken to resolve it.

