PH mining cited for best practices by EITI

12 hrs ago

The Philippines has earned several citations for best practices in the implementation of global standards on the management of mining resources during the recently concluded 37th board meeting of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative in Oslo, Norway. In a statement, Finance Assistant Secretary Paola Alvarez said the Philippine delegation reported that "our country was repeatedly cited for best practices and recognized for exemplary performance in the implementation of the EITI."

Chicago, IL

