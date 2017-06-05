Oslo: diplomacy's real face

Surprise: I liked Oslo , at the Vivian Beaumont -- heartened that it was relatively balanced, researched thoroughly, and more about the Norwegians than I would have thought possible -- though Of course, it was penned by a Norwegian, about the Norge couple who buccaneered the back-channel hush-hush diplomatic maneuvering for a peace agreement between the PLO and Israel that culminated in the famous/infamous Oslo Accord of 1993. We have not before been privy to all the behind the scenes sausage-making of Oslo.

