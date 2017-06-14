Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (ORIG) Upgraded at...

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (ORIG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

The firm currently has a $0.25 price target on the oil and gas company's stock. Zacks Investment Research 's target price points to a potential upside of 35.06% from the company's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May 16 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May '17 Independent 17
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr '17 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC