Norwegian mass killer Breivik changes name to Hansen

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, who murdered 77 people in 2011, has officially changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen, his lawyer said on Friday. FILE PHOTO: Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik attends the second day of his murder trial in Oslo, Norway, April 17, 2012.

Chicago, IL

