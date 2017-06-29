Norwegian mass killer Breivik appeals to European court of human rights
FILE PHOTO: Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik attends the second day of his murder trial in Oslo, Norway, April 17, 2012. Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, who has legally changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen, has filed an appeal to the European court of human rights against his prison conditions, his lawyer was quoted as saying on Thursday.
