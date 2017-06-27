Norwegian crosses Atlantic Ocean to a...

Norwegian crosses Atlantic Ocean to attend WyoTech

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Hastings Tribune

In this June 21, 2017 photo, peering through the trunk cavity of a 1970 Ford Maverick, Alex Kristiansen checks his welds on a roll cage he built for the soon-to-be drag racer at WyoTech in Laramie, Wyo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 12 hr Abandoned mistress 243
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May '17 Lottery Traitors 18
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May '17 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May '17 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May '17 Independent 17
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,918 • Total comments across all topics: 282,098,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC