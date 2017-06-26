Norway's Sparebanken Sogn Og Fjordane...

Norway's Sparebanken Sogn Og Fjordane begins deployment of Backbase tech

Backbase, the leading omni-channel digital banking platform announces the launch of SSF Bank's new mobile banking application, which forms part of a first phase of the bank's move towards transforming its existing digital banking systems. Sparebanken Sogn og Fjordane is one of the most established banks in Norway and the largest in the county of Sogn og Fjordane.



