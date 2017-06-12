Norway v Sweden Betting: Momentum clearly with prolific visitors

Lars Lagerback welcomes his fellow Scandinavians to Oslo but our tipster thinks that Janne Andersson's side may prove to be too strong for the hosts Lars Lagerback's men picked up a point from Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic in the Norwegian capital after securing a 1-1 draw but, having taken just four points from their opening six Group C matches, Norway's dream of reaching next summer's showpiece is all but over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.