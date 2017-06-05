Norway Supreme Court turns down mass murderer Breivik's appeal

The Norwegian Supreme Court will not take up the appeal lodged by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik protesting his prison conditions, the court said on Thursday. FILE PHOTO: Anders Behring Breivik is pictured on the last day of the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, January 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.