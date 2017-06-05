Norway Supreme Court turns down mass murderer Breivik's appeal
The Norwegian Supreme Court will not take up the appeal lodged by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik protesting his prison conditions, the court said on Thursday. FILE PHOTO: Anders Behring Breivik is pictured on the last day of the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, January 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 7
|Jeb Trump
|14
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|12
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|May 12
|Independent
|17
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Fidel
|240
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC