Norway prepares for first naval deplo...

Norway prepares for first naval deployment of NH90 helicopter

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Flight Global

Norway will embark one of its NH Industries NH90 NFH helicopters for the first time later this summer, but has again offered thinly veiled criticism of the 11t-class rotorcraft, deliveries of which are running 10 years behind schedule. Speaking at the opening of a new maintenance hangar for the NH90 at Bardufoss air base in the north of the country, defence minister Oystein Bo announced that a NFH from the Royal Norwegian Air Force's 337 Sqn would deploy on a Nordkapp-class offshore patrol vessel later this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Wed Abandoned mistress 243
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May '17 Lottery Traitors 18
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May '17 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May '17 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May '17 Independent 17
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC