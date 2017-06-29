Norway prepares for first naval deployment of NH90 helicopter

Norway will embark one of its NH Industries NH90 NFH helicopters for the first time later this summer, but has again offered thinly veiled criticism of the 11t-class rotorcraft, deliveries of which are running 10 years behind schedule. Speaking at the opening of a new maintenance hangar for the NH90 at Bardufoss air base in the north of the country, defence minister Oystein Bo announced that a NFH from the Royal Norwegian Air Force's 337 Sqn would deploy on a Nordkapp-class offshore patrol vessel later this summer.

