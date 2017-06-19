Norway pledges support to INEC
The Kingdom of Norway on Tuesday assured that it would deploy necessary resources to assist the Independent National Electoral Commission to deliver on its mandate. The Ambassador of Norway to Nigeria, Mr Jens-Petter Kjemprud, gave the assurance when he visited the INEC's headquarters in Abuja.
