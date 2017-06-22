Norway Keeps Rates Unchanged: Full Br...

Norway Keeps Rates Unchanged: Full Briefing

Read more: Bloomberg

Governor Oystein Olsen announced that the Norges Bank is keeping its key policy rate unchanged. He spoke at a policy briefing in Oslo, Norway.

