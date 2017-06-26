Norway could get economic lift from northern oil field
Norwegian energy company Statoil said Monday it expected some economic spillovers would come from support centers for its Johan Castberg field. The company said the northern port city of Hammerfest, located in Finnmark county, would serve as supply and helicopter base for the development of the Johan Castberg field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 7
|Jeb Trump
|14
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Media Matters
|12
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Media Matters
|62
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Independent
|17
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC